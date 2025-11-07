Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 17.000-17.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 17.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.22.

Humana Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.46. 1,472,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,490. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $206.87 and a fifty-two week high of $315.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.29. Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.The firm had revenue of $32.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Humana by 460.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 53.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Humana by 58.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

