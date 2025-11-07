Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Price Target Raised to GBX 725 at Berenberg Bank

Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 to GBX 725 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pinewood Technologies Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of PINE stock traded up GBX 0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 360. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,308. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 441.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 442.37. Pinewood Technologies Group has a 12-month low of GBX 284.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 575. The firm has a market capitalization of £412.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.56.

Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX (0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. Pinewood Technologies Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 167.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinewood Technologies Group will post 9.8256735 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dietmar Exler bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 445 per share, for a total transaction of £5,117.50. Insiders own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Pendragon PLC is one of the UK’s leading automotive retailers with over 120 locations selling new and used vehicles alongside expert aftercare services.

Operating in the UK under the brands of Evans Halshaw, Stratstone and CarStore the Group also has additional businesses including Pinewood for dealership management systems, Pendragon Vehicle Management for fleet and leasing and Quickco for wholesale vehicle parts.

