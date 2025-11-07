Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CBOE. Citigroup raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.38.

Shares of CBOE traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.62. The company had a trading volume of 978,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,416. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $187.30 and a 1 year high of $257.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.74.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 241,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,436,000 after purchasing an additional 38,872 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 30.7% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Promethium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.9% in the first quarter. Promethium Advisors LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

