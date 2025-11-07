UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Price

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $26.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SHOO. Wall Street Zen raised Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,694. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 3.92%.The business had revenue of $667.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Steven Madden has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.410-0.460 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 66.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,316,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $221,542,000 after purchasing an additional 218,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Steven Madden by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,802,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,941,000 after purchasing an additional 84,570 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,452,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,333,000 after purchasing an additional 106,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,426,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,198,000 after buying an additional 814,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after buying an additional 32,604 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

