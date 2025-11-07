Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Trading Up 13.6% – Here’s Why

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 366,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 453% from the average daily volume of 66,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Trigon Metals Stock Up 2.0%

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -97.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.65.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

