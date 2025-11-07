TD Securities Increases Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$23.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$19.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.86.

Enerflex Stock Performance

Enerflex Company Profile

Shares of TSE EFX traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$18.81. The company had a trading volume of 638,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,200. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$8.74 and a 12 month high of C$19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.47.

Enerflex Ltd engineers, designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for equipment, systems, and turnkey facilities used to process and move natural gas from the wellhead to the pipeline. The company’s focus is gas compression, where it offers a range of applications and gas inlet streams, from low-horsepower/low-pressure applications such as a coal seam gas and solution gas vapor recovery units to high-horsepower, centralized field, or processing plant compression.

