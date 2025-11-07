European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by CIBC

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ERE.UN. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.75 to C$1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.45 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.85 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial lowered European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.90 to C$1.60 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.52.
Get Our Latest Report on ERE.UN
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Amprius Technologies Signals Electrifying Growth in 2026
Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.