Zacks Research Downgrades Strawberry Fields REIT (NASDAQ:STRW) to Hold

Strawberry Fields REIT (NASDAQ:STRW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.55.

NASDAQ STRW traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,978. The firm has a market cap of $151.37 million, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.41. Strawberry Fields REIT has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $12.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Strawberry Fields REIT by 36,616.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Strawberry Fields REIT by 48.0% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Strawberry Fields REIT by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The company was founded by Moishe Gubin in 2014 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.

