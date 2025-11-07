William Blair Issues Optimistic Outlook for JLL Earnings

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.14. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $16.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q4 2026 earnings at $8.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $22.88 EPS.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.26. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.28%.The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $285.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.29.

Shares of JLL traded up $7.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.46. 12,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,854. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.93. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $194.36 and a 52 week high of $322.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 322.6% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

