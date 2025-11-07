Roth Capital Weighs in on biote’s Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTMD)

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for biote in a report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for biote’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for biote’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get biote alerts:

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.17. biote had a net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $47.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.76 million. biote has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut biote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of biote in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of biote from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, biote presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTMD

biote Price Performance

Shares of biote stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. 15,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,619. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $136.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.15. biote has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in biote by 952.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in biote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in biote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in biote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of biote in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

biote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.