Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Honest Q1 Earnings

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Honest in a report issued on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Honest’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Honest’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Honest had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 1.85%.The company had revenue of $92.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.43 million. Honest has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

HNST has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Honest from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings lowered Honest from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honest from $5.50 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research raised Honest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

NASDAQ HNST traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,407,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,827. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $287.63 million, a PE ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 2.28. Honest has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $8.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its position in Honest by 6,101.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the second quarter valued at $52,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Honest in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Honest during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephen Winchell sold 10,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $39,569.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 410,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,438.05. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $44,015.35. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 568,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,346.20. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 131,890 shares of company stock worth $481,399 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

