Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $34,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.5% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 328,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,227,000 after buying an additional 80,593 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $2,820,000. Sienna Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 130,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 208,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,879,000 after purchasing an additional 94,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.05.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $186.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.42. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $194.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.