William Blair Issues Optimistic Forecast for DVAX Earnings

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Dynavax Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Dynavax Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 16.67%.The business had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of DVAX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.01. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Scott Dunseth Myers acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.82 per share, for a total transaction of $41,116.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,743.28. This represents a 12.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5,485.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 236.9% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

