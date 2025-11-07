Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.9% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $606.45 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $600.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.99.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

