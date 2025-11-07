VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:CDL)

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDLGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1104 per share on Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CDL traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,640. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $70.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.40. The stock has a market cap of $353.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,489,000.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Dividend History for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL)

