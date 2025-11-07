VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:CDL)

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1104 per share on Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CDL traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,640. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $70.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.40. The stock has a market cap of $353.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,489,000.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

