Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Ipsen Advisor Group LLC

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 9,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 114,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $114.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $123.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

