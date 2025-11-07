Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 7,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 7,865 shares.The stock last traded at $16.1440 and had previously closed at $14.70.

The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.19%.The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.22 million. Pharming Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Pharming Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Pharming Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Institutional Trading of Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pharming Group worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -123.15 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

