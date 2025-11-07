Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Invests $203,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. FWG Investments LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $204.21 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.43 and its 200 day moving average is $199.27.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

