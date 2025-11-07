Draganfly (DPRO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Draganfly (NASDAQ: DPRO) in the last few weeks:

11/5/2025 – Draganfly is now covered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2025 – Draganfly was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/30/2025 – Draganfly is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Draganfly was given a new $14.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2025 – Draganfly was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/1/2025 – Draganfly was given a new $9.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2025 – Draganfly was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quadcopters, fixed-wing aircraft, ground-based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection.

