VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share on Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of VSDA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.64. The company had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,087. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.25. The company has a market capitalization of $229.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.87. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12-month low of $45.51 and a 12-month high of $55.25.

Get VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 22,085 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

About VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.