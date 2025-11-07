ePlus inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (CNSX:PLUS)

ePlus inc. (CNSX:PLUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th.
ePlus Stock Performance
ePlus has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $106.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.25.
About ePlus
