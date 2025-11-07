Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $360.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PODD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Insulet from $399.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Insulet from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.74.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $325.33. 68,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,270. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $325.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.84. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.11, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Insulet has a 1 year low of $230.05 and a 1 year high of $353.50.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.70 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total transaction of $238,725.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,925.44. The trade was a 16.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,870.90. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth approximately $324,689,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,439,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Insulet by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,686,000 after acquiring an additional 297,734 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth $74,163,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter valued at $80,082,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

