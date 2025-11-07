Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for WGO Q2 Earnings

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the RV manufacturer will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.89 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.700 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

NYSE WGO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $36.26. 30,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,692. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.13. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $65.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,320 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 113.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,186 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,663 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,407,000.

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director Sara E. Armbruster bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.27 per share, for a total transaction of $108,729.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,935.02. This trade represents a 23.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe sold 7,105 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $294,004.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 347,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,379,591.38. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

