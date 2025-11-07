What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for Geron Q1 Earnings?

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Geron in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Geron’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Geron’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 53.52% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%.
Get Our Latest Analysis on GERN
Geron Price Performance
Geron stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. 2,352,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,199,604. The company has a market cap of $673.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 7.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. Geron has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.33.
Institutional Trading of Geron
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Geron by 43.1% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 547,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 164,927 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Geron by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 338,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 148,949 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 13.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 170,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kazazian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Geron in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.
About Geron
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Geron
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- AI Trade Over? Datadog Results Say It’s Gaining Momentum
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Getting Defensive: 3 Dividend Payers Reporting Strong Q3 Earnings
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Why Investors Shouldn’t Fear the Dip in Microsoft Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.