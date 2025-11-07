Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $10.64 Million Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,133 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $10,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,713,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,448,000 after purchasing an additional 490,045 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 90,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $25.35.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

