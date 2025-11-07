Teads’ (TEAD) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Citizens Jmp

Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

TEAD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teads from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teads from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teads from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teads in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Teads from $3.90 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

Get Teads alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Teads

Teads Stock Down 2.8%

Teads stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. 346,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,239. Teads has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $318.77 million for the quarter. Teads had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%.

Teads Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Outbrain Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company’s Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.