Zevin Asset Management LLC Sells 750 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Zevin Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.8% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 212,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 59,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $147.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $343.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.29. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $74,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,533.68. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $647,281.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 53,992 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,202.16. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 150,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,529,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

