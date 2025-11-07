Zacks Research Forecasts Bank OZK’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank OZK in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Bank OZK’s current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.20 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $449.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.93 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 25.81%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $67.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

OZK stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.72. 467,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,151. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.94. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $53.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 58.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 147.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

