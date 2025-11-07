What is Wedbush’s Estimate for Arvinas Q1 Earnings?

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Arvinas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($3.81) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.36 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 18.73%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ARVN. Bank of America cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Stephens dropped their price target on Arvinas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Arvinas from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. 220,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,310. The stock has a market cap of $724.58 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. Arvinas has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $28.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 965.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 491.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 109.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Arvinas by 2,317.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $227,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 76,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,478.97. This trade represents a 65.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 17th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

