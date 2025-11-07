What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for Ur-Energy Q2 Earnings?

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ur-Energy in a report released on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

URE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ur-Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Ur-Energy Price Performance

URE stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 201,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,879. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.71. Ur-Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.78 and a 1-year high of C$3.30. The stock has a market cap of C$662.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 16.78.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc is an exploration stage mining company. The company is engaged in uranium mining, recovery, and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Its projects are Lost Creek, Shirley Basin, and other U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.