Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) Announces $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2025

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSCGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0005 per share on Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,754. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average of $39.56. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $45.69. The company has a market capitalization of $239.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.02.

About Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.