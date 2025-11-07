Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) Announces $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0005 per share on Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th.

Shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,754. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average of $39.56. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $45.69. The company has a market capitalization of $239.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.02.

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

