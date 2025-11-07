Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.250-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.250-0.350 EPS.

NUS stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.24. 255,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $364.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.20 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.20%. Nu Skin Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.350 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

NUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Laura Nathanson sold 6,489 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $79,295.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,080.78. The trade was a 16.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Campbell sold 23,391 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $283,031.10. Following the sale, the director owned 53,375 shares in the company, valued at $645,837.50. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,926 shares of company stock valued at $711,364. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUS. Amundi grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 350,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 137,475 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,319,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after acquiring an additional 88,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 9.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 65,060 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

