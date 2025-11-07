Zevin Asset Management LLC Sells 161 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Zevin Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.7% in the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.38.

S&P Global stock opened at $490.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $503.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

