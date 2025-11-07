Nvwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Nvwm LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:DIS opened at $110.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.61 and a 200 day moving average of $113.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

