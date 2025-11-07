Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $436.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.30 million. Titan America had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Titan America updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Titan America Stock Performance

NYSE:TTAM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.50. 77,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,002. Titan America has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.66.

Get Titan America alerts:

Titan America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Titan America’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Institutional Trading of Titan America

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTAM. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Titan America by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Titan America during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Titan America during the second quarter worth about $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Titan America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Titan America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTAM. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Titan America in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Titan America in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Titan America

About Titan America

(Get Free Report)

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.