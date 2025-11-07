Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $436.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.30 million. Titan America had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Titan America updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:TTAM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.50. 77,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,002. Titan America has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.66.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Titan America’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.
Several brokerages have weighed in on TTAM. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Titan America in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Titan America in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.07.
Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.
