Q1 EPS Estimates for M-tron Industries Lowered by Sidoti Csr

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for M-tron Industries in a report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for M-tron Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for M-tron Industries’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Separately, Atrium Research raised shares of M-tron Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, M-tron Industries currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

M-tron Industries Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,591. The firm has a market cap of $152.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.93. M-tron Industries has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $71.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M-tron Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPTI. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of M-tron Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of M-tron Industries by 7.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of M-tron Industries during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M-tron Industries during the first quarter worth about $669,000. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $658,000. 23.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M-tron Industries

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

