Smart Money Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,242 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth raised its position in QUALCOMM by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,488 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $173.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $186.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $205.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.65.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $44,067.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,213.68. The trade was a 40.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 163,169 shares of company stock valued at $26,978,998 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna set a $210.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

