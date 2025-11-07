Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Vital Farms Q1 Earnings

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Vital Farms in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst S. Vora expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vital Farms’ current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Vital Farms’ FY2027 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Vital Farms from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital set a $60.00 target price on Vital Farms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

VITL traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $35.08. The stock had a trading volume of 73,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,959. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.86. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average of $39.28.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Vital Farms has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $7,537,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,582,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,135,998.60. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $790,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 685,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,450,920.32. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 437,868 shares of company stock worth $21,679,784 over the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Vital Farms by 1,453.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,243,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,399 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 80.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,074,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,921,000 after purchasing an additional 923,507 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 97.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,234,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,534,000 after purchasing an additional 608,723 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms during the first quarter valued at $17,633,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Vital Farms by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,863,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after buying an additional 432,848 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

