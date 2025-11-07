Leerink Partnrs Issues Negative Outlook for Amgen Earnings

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.00. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $20.62 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2027 earnings at $20.06 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $18.57 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $333.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.83.

AMGN stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $318.11. The company had a trading volume of 276,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,369. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.29 and a 200 day moving average of $288.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $335.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.57%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

