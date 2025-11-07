Q4 EPS Estimates for FibroBiologics Boosted by HC Wainwright

FibroBiologics Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for FibroBiologics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FibroBiologics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for FibroBiologics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of FibroBiologics in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of FibroBiologics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

FBLG traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 120,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,093. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -0.72. FibroBiologics has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $3.76.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FibroBiologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of FibroBiologics by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 45,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28,276 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in FibroBiologics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 48,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24,424 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in FibroBiologics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in FibroBiologics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

