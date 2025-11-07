Innealta Capital LLC Sells 26,298 Shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF $FLTW

Innealta Capital LLC reduced its position in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,298 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF comprises 1.0% of Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Innealta Capital LLC owned about 0.36% of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 248.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 742,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,095,000 after buying an additional 529,293 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $12,701,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 788.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 141,107 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 119.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FLTW opened at $60.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $667.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.94. Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.82 and a fifty-two week high of $63.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.76.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.