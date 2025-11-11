Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.06 and last traded at $19.0350, with a volume of 187170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Tesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 13th will be given a $0.1906 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 315.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

