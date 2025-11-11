Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 1.4% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 8.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 22.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Redburn Partners set a $22.00 price target on Kenvue in a report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.5%

KVUE stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.22. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.55%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.67%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

