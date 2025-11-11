Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Purchases 363 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 3.5% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,544,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,503,787,000 after buying an additional 365,537 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $11,421,213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mastercard by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,096,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,015,557,000 after acquiring an additional 907,184 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 38.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,413,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,378 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $4,238,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,294. The trade was a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $713.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.26.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $552.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $571.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $569.63. The stock has a market cap of $499.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

