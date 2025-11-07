Innealta Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND

Innealta Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBND. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JBND opened at $54.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average is $53.50. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.65 and a 1 year high of $54.87.

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

