Savant Capital LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,115,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,938,000 after purchasing an additional 104,802 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,836,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,530,000 after buying an additional 364,307 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,612,000 after buying an additional 847,353 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,140,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,135,000 after buying an additional 494,224 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,720,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,521,000 after acquiring an additional 398,827 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,404,099.40. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $261.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $291.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $311.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.75.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT opened at $274.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.04 and a twelve month high of $279.80.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 14.19%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

