United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.70 and last traded at $36.26, with a volume of 139219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UFCS shares. Zacks Research downgraded United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jones Trading boosted their price target on United Fire Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.45.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $328.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.46 million. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, research analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Fire Group news, Director John Paul E. Besong sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $79,037.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,176.44. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Fire Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in United Fire Group by 192.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in United Fire Group during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in United Fire Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

