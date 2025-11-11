Savant Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in General Dynamics by 783.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 64.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $1,060,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,777.70. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,685.24. This trade represents a 26.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,370 shares of company stock valued at $50,143,516. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:GD opened at $349.55 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $360.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $334.95 and a 200 day moving average of $307.96. The firm has a market cap of $94.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $335.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.89.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

