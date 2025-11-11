Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,825,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,028,886,000 after buying an additional 220,564 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,256,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,154 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,848,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,124,000 after acquiring an additional 366,134 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,231,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,061,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,377,000 after purchasing an additional 311,494 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $615,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 67,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,876,473.31. This represents a 8.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $7,102,593.75. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,681 shares of company stock valued at $22,265,632. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $102.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.66. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $125.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 731.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.040-5.130 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 650.94%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

