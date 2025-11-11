Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APP. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $1,523,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in AppLovin by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 114,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,972,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in AppLovin by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AppLovin by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $630.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $580.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on AppLovin from $693.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded AppLovin from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $480.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $659.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total transaction of $37,893,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,147,536.16. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.49, for a total transaction of $86,498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 181,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,682,473.21. The trade was a 52.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 834,138 shares of company stock valued at $365,068,695 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $651.32 on Tuesday. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $745.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $608.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.31 billion, a PE ratio of 79.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.50.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

